Man appears in court on theft charges

A 43-year-old man has appeared in court following a police investigation into copper pipe thefts.

Ionica Constantin, from Fishponds, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court last Monday (13 October) charged with five counts of theft and five counts of criminal damage.

The charges follow a police investigation into the theft of gas pipes from outside buildings in East Bristol.

He was released on court bail to next appear at the same courthouse on Monday 17 November.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind people not to speculate online as this could impact on future proceedings.

It is important that members of the public report crimes to the police, no matter how small, as this could aid other investigations and help officers to form a bigger picture. You can report crimes online, via 101 and through Crimestoppers. Only in an emergency should you call 999.