Man charged after suspected drugs seized in search warrants

A man has been charged with drug supply offences after search warrants were carried out at two addresses in Northeast Somerset.

Officers seized a quantity of what is suspected to be heroin, cocaine, ketamine and cash after searches at properties in Frederick Avenue, in Peasedown St John, and Brookside, in Paulton.

Gary Browne, 41, of Brookside, Paulton, has been charged with the following offences after the warrants were executed at around 8.15am on Wednesday 8 October:

• Possession with intent to supply heroin (Class A).

• Possession with intent to supply cocaine (Class A).

• Possession with intent to supply ketamine (Class B).

• Possession of criminal property.

Browne appeared at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 9 October has been remanded into custody until a pre-trial and plea hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 11 November.

Suspected counterfeit goods, many of which were packaged, and vehicles, were also seized from the address in Peasedown-St-John.

Both warrants were carried out off the back of proactive work by officers, who are also tackling issues raised by the public including anti-social behaviour and seizing vehicles suspected of being used in motoring offences.

Bath and North East Somerset neighbourhood Inspector Stuart King KPM said: “These warrants reflect the excellent proactive work being carried out by officers from the neighbourhood policing teams and have resulted in large quantities of drugs being taken off our streets. This will help make the communities of Bath and North East Somerset safer. “We will continue to pursue individuals who bring harm and misery to their local communities, and I would urge the public to assist us by reporting any suspected criminal behaviour to us.”

Police can be called on 999 if a crime is in progress, on 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or visit their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.