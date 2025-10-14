Man charged following serious sexual assault in Taunton

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court today (Tuesday 14 October) following a serious sexual assault in Taunton.

Manoj Chinthathira, of Wilfred Road in Taunton, has been remanded into custody after appearing at North Somerset Courthouse today charged with two counts of rape and one count of strangulation.

The charges follow an incident in Victoria Park, in Taunton, in which a man raped a woman overnight on Saturday 11 October.

Det Sgt Ryan Elkins said: “This is a positive step in our investigation and our enquiries are ongoing into the incident. “I would like to commend the bravery of the victim for supporting our enquiries to this point and we are grateful for those who have assisted us so far. “We would like to take this opportunity to remind people not to speculate online as this could impact on future proceedings.”

Chinthathira will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 14 November.