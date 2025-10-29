Man dies after Bath collision

Officers investigating a collision in Bath earlier this month in which a pedestrian has since died are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

The collision took place on the A36 Rossiter Road just before 7.40pm on Saturday 11 October and involved a pedestrian and a blue Yamaha motorcycle. The motorcyclist subsequently collided with a grey Ford Transit van.

The pedestrian, a man aged in 60s, was taken from the scene to hospital where he sadly died on Sunday (27 October).

His family have been updated and are being supported by a specially trained officer. Our thoughts are with them.

The motorcyclist was also taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Investigators continue to urge anyone who either witnessed the collision or has any footage of it – or the moments leading up to it – to come forward.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225285860.