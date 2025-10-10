Man dies after Warmley collision

A man has sadly died after a collision in Warmley, South Gloucestershire on Thursday (9 October).

It happened at about 8.20am on Victoria Road, near its junction with Poplar Road, and involved a pedestrian and a white Ford Transit van.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 80s, was taken to hospital where he tragically died later that day. Our thoughts are with his family who have been updated and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

The van’s driver was uninjured and has spoken with officers.

The road was initially closed to allow emergency services to respond and for an examination of the scene to be completed but it reopened yesterday afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam or CCTV footage that could help our investigation should call 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5225283173.