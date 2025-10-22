Man jailed for 12 years for non-recent child sex offences

A man from Weston-super-Mare has been jailed for 12 years after being convicted of non-recent sexual offences against a child.

Rodney Bunzly, 57, of Grasmere Drive, was sentenced for indecent assault against a child, indecency with a child, sexual intercourse with a child, and penetrative sexual activity with a child, at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 20 October.

He was also found guilty by a jury of 10 other charges of making indecent images of a child and was sentenced to the four most serious after an eight-day trial at the same court on Thursday 18 September.

Bunzly is now the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a restraining order not to contact the victim.

The victim said in a statement, which was read in court on their behalf: “The last few years have been hard.

“When I found out what charges had been authorised against Rodney, I went to stay with my family as I felt weak and unstable.

“What Rodney did to me has been a constant burden. It has always been there in the background as something that happened and something that I had no control over.

“It has always been something that affected my ability to form relationships with others. Rodney has always made this about him, never displaying any remorse.

“I would like Rodney to know that I no longer feel guilty for his actions. I want him to know that despite what he did to me, I am in a strong place and am starting to enjoy life again.”

DC Joe Sanderson, officer in the case, said: “I would like to thank the victim for their bravery in speaking to us, and for her patience while waiting for her voice to be heard in court. “Bunzly took advantage of the victim when she was very young and while she was vulnerable around two decades ago, and his targeted abuse had a lasting impact on both the victim and those around her. I hope this conviction demonstrates to others who have been subjected to abuse that we will listen and will take you seriously.”

Judge Moira Macmillan said in summary: “I am satisfied she (the victim) has suffered serious and significant psychological harm as a result of the offences you committed against her.”

We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it took place, to please contact the police.



Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.



Details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting sexual abuse victims are also available on its website.

To report child sexual exploitation

Call 999 immediately if you know or suspect a child is in immediate danger.

Report child sexual exploitation.

Information about a suspected vulnerable or exploited person

If you are in a profession such as a teacher or social worker, you may be exposed to certain situations which you feel the police should be aware of concerning vulnerable people.

If you believe a child or young person is vulnerable or being exploited, you can use this form to provide information to the police.