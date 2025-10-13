Man jailed for raping two women he met online

A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for raping two women he met online.

Tony Heath, 28, of Avonmouth, was sentenced to two charges of rape and one charge of sexual assault at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 8 October.

Heath, who was convicted by a jury at the same court on 26 September, raped both of his victims at his home after meeting them on Tinder and Snapchat, respectively.

Heath met his first victim on Tinder, and, after a few days he invited her back to his home where he sexually assaulted her before committing rape, but she was eventually able to escape after kicking him off.

He contacted his second victim on Snapchat and after a few hours, he asked her to go to his home to watch a film. She agreed, and he later raped her.

The women, who were aged in their late teens and early 20s at the time of the offending, were supported throughout the investigation and trial, and were referred to support services for victims of sexual offences.

One of the women said in a statement which was read in court: “To this day I have thought about it non-stop, although everyone said, ‘just don’t think about it’, but it is all I do. I go over what happened and felt like I was to blame, and I deserved it.

“But I was put in that situation by him, I was powerless, and I froze. He took every bit of dignity from me.”

The second woman who had her statement read out on her behalf in court, said: “A couple of days after this happened, I started having nightmares. I had nightmares where I would be back there, in the room, and I couldn’t get him off. Now, more than six months later, I am still having these nightmares multiple times a week.

“I now struggle with all physical contact with men, including those closest to me, and I can’t let my dad or cousin hug me anymore. While I am relieved that I went through the investigation and trial, it doesn’t change what he did to me, the impact it is still having on me, which will continue for the rest of my life.”

DC Cecilia Lock and DC Alastair Lee, officers in the case, said: “Both of the women in this case have shown extraordinary courage in coming forwards to report Heath. Without their bravery in supporting a police investigation, convictions like this would not be possible. “Heath’s actions have had a profound impact on his victims, who were vulnerable and younger than him, who I hope can rebuild their lives. “We hope this conviction sends out an important message – any acts of violence towards women and girls will never be tolerated and every victim deserves to be heard and supported.”

Support for victims of rape and sexual assault

If you are a victim of rape or sexual assault, there is help and support available to you whether you choose to report it to the police or not.

These organisations will not make you report the assault to the police if you do not want to.

Support organisations

You can still report to police and they can still investigate, if you have already had counselling.

If you need support, these local organisations provide free and confidential services for those affected by rape and sexual assault, at any time in their life.

The Bridge – also provide sexual healthcare

Somerset and Avon Rape and Sexual Abuse Support (SARSAS)

You can find a rape and sexual assault referral centre on the NHS website where you can self-refer, get support, guidance and book appointments with your nearest centre.

Report a sexual assault

Victim support