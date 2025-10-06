Man pleads guilty to drug supply offences after warrant in Bristol

A man has pleaded guilty to drug supply offences after a warrant was carried out in south Bristol.

Alex Kousiounis was arrested after 5kg of ketamine was found and seized at his property in Warden Road on Friday 3 October. A quantity of cannabis and two weapons were also recovered.

The 32-year-old was charged with two count of possession with intent to supply a class B drug (cannabis and ketamine) and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Kousiounis appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 4 October where he pleaded guilty to all four offences. He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 4 November.