Man pleads guilty to drug supply offences after warrant in Bristol
A man has pleaded guilty to drug supply offences after a warrant was carried out in south Bristol.
Alex Kousiounis was arrested after 5kg of ketamine was found and seized at his property in Warden Road on Friday 3 October. A quantity of cannabis and two weapons were also recovered.
The 32-year-old was charged with two count of possession with intent to supply a class B drug (cannabis and ketamine) and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
Kousiounis appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 4 October where he pleaded guilty to all four offences. He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 4 November.
Acting Inspector Ben Spence said: “Drugs and organised crime have a devastating impact on our communities, and we remain committed to taking proactive action against those involved.
“The support of the public is vital in helping us disrupt criminal activity. All the information we receive will be reviewed and recorded. That evidence can enable us to obtain a warrant, seize drugs and arrest offenders.
“We encourage anyone who sees something suspicious or notices something that doesn’t feel right to report it to us.”