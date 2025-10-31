Man sentenced for affray during Bristol riot

A man has been sentenced for an offence of affray committed during a riot in Bristol in 2021.

Jacob Dolphin, 24, of Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 23 October.

Dolphin kicked out at officers on five occasions and threw an object during the riot outside Bridewell Police Station on 21 March 2021.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and received an 18-month community order and will have to complete 170 hours of unpaid work. He was also fined £900 in addition to a £95 surcharge.

Judge Peter Blair described the violence during the riot as some of the worst seen in the city’s history.