Men convicted of attempted murder

Three men have been convicted by a jury of attempted murder after an attack in Bristol on Boxing Day 2023.

Reuben Fay, 20, of Lockleaze; Tayshon Graham, 21, of Easton, and Cain Henderson, 24, of Eastville, were found guilty of attempted murder on Thursday 9 October following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

All three had previously admitted causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent but denied attempted murder.

A fourth man, Ajay Edwards, 22, of Slough, was not convicted of attempted murder by the jury, but had previously admitted GBH with intent.

The four were all remanded into custody ahead of a sentencing hearing on 22 December.

Clockwise from top left: Ajay Edwards, Reuben Fay, Cain Henderson and Tayshon Graham

Events of Boxing Day 2023

The court heard that the victim of the attack, a man from Fishponds, now 24, had gone for a meal with friends at a restaurant in Gloucester Road, Bishopston on Tuesday 26 December 2023.

The jury was told Graham and Fay entered the same restaurant with Edwards, keeping their hoods up, and sat down for just one minute, before leaving.

About forty minutes later, they returned to Gloucester Road, now with Henderson, and pursued the victim and his friends as they were leaving the restaurant.

Tragically, the victim tripped and fell in Bishop Road. He was stabbed repeatedly – at least seven times – where he lay. He suffered a brain injury, and multiple significant wounds to his face, neck, shoulder, arm, chest and buttock.

Life-changing injuries and complex police investigation

His attackers fled the scene, and all except Henderson left Bristol soon afterwards.

Detectives believe the prompt actions of members of the public at the scene, calling the emergency services and providing first aid, almost certainly helped to save the victim’s life.

Medics initially described his injuries as life-threatening. He survived, but has been left with long-term, life changing injuries. Remarkably, he was recovering at home within five months of the attack.

It took just over a year of complex and rigorous investigation before the defendants appeared in court, initially charged with GBH with intent. The Crown Prosecution Service later added the alternative charge of attempted murder, in light of medical and other evidence.