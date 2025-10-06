Prolific shoplifter jailed – Bristol

A prolific Bristol shoplifter who smashed his way through a shop door has been jailed for 12 months.

Jeremiah Connors, of Bishopsworth, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 30 September for multiple shop theft offences and criminal damage.

He admitted the offences, which took place in August and September, when he appeared before magistrates last month.

Jeremiah Connors smashing through the front door of a shop in Bristol

The 30-year-old was arrested by officers in the Bristol Neighbourhood Policing Team investigating a series of thefts from supermarkets.

In one incident, which was caught in CCTV footage, he smashed his way through the front door of a shop.

Connors was later charged with five counts of shop theft, one count of criminal damage and one count of possession of a class A drug (crack cocaine).

He pleaded guilty to each offence when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 20 September. He was sentenced last week.

As well as the 12-month prison sentence, Connors was also handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order which bans him from entering several shops across the city.

Sgt Darrell Boothroyd said: “Connors is a prolific offender whose crimes have had a significant financial impact on businesses. “Shoplifting also negatively effects our communities and we remain committed to identifying those responsible for shop thefts and making sure they are brought before the courts. “I would urge anyone who witnesses shoplifting to report it to us so we can take action.”

If a crime is ongoing, call 999. To report anything else, call 101 or do it through our website at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/