Policing volunteers from across the south west gathered in Bristol on Sunday (26 October) for the Regional Citizens in Policing (CiP) awards, which recognise and celebrate outstanding work and achievements from those who generously give their free time to policing, and to making a difference in their communities.

Avon and Somerset Police played host to this year’s event with Chief Constable Sarah Crew, Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody and Chief Officer for Avon and Somerset Police’s Special Constabulary Andy Bennett, who also acted as master of ceremonies, welcoming nominees from Avon and Somerset Police, British Transport Police, Devon and Cornwall Police, Dorset Police, Gloucestershire Constabulary and Wiltshire Police.

The ceremony celebrated three types of volunteers:

Special Constables: They work in uniform with police powers, giving at least 16 hours of their time each month.

Police Support Volunteers: They help in many roles, allowing officers and staff to focus on frontline duties.

Volunteer Police Cadets: Aged 13 to 17, they learn about policing and show good citizenship through their service.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew said: “Our policing volunteers provide essential support to our officers and staff; they help ensure our communities can go about their lives in safety; and they assist us in building stronger, more trusted relationships with the public we serve, so that the fundamental principle of policing with consent is upheld.

“Many citizens in policing juggle demanding personal and professional lives, yet they still make time to serve. Today we want to say thank you to them and let them know their contribution is vital and deeply appreciated whether they’re supporting neighbourhood policing, carrying out arrests, helping vulnerable people, managing public-facing roles or working behind the scenes.”

PCC Clare Moody added: “Serving the public is at the heart of policing. I think this is especially highlighted by the dedication shown by these volunteers. We’ve seen today that their contributions span every aspect of policing, from supporting our officers and engaging with communities, to mentoring the next generation and going above and beyond in service to others. They set a high standard for us all and on behalf of everyone whose lives are touched by their work, thank you for everything you do.”

Seven awards were presented in all to an audience of volunteers, their families and friends, policing representatives from all five south west police services and British Transport Police and guests including The Under Sheriff of Somerset, Stuart Hoystead; The High Sheriff of Gloucestershire, Julie Kent; His Majesty’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Somerset, Jennifer Duke; and His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of the County and City of Bristol, Peaches Golding.

The 2026 Citizens in Policing Awards for the south west will be hosted by Devon and Cornwall Police.

This year’s winning entries, chosen by a regional judging panel, were:

Award: Volunteer Police Cadet Team of the Year

Winner: Blandford Food Bank Team, Dorset Police

This Cadet Team, newly formed in April 2024 has made a remarkable impact through their work with Nourish Foodbank and Morrisons Community Foodbank, demonstrating exceptional leadership, compassion and initiative, especially during the cost-of-living crisis.

These young people encourage a culture of kindness and responsibility, dignity and respect for all and their work has strengthened community ties. Their generosity of spirit was evident throughout the Christmas holidays, when they chose to take time out from celebrations to give personal food donations, distribute essentials and offer emotional support to those facing financial hardship. Their actions embody the core principles of policing – public service, integrity and community support.

Award: Police Support Volunteer Team of the Year

Winner: Dorset Police, Rural Mounted Volunteers

Launched in October 2023 with three recruits, this team has grown to 16 volunteers who patrol rural areas on their own horses. With specialist training in rural crime, first aid, and de-escalation, their highly visible presence has become a visible and reassuring part of Dorset’s policing landscape, fostering stronger community connections and enhancing public engagement. In just one year the team have completed 622 hours of duty across 242 engagements, generating reports on issues such as poaching, fly tipping and illegal waste disposal. They have expanded their understanding and roles through collaborations with the British Horse Society, Dorset Council and local farming communities, as well as undergoing continuous professional development. In 2024, the Rural Mounted Volunteers delivered an estimated contribution of nearly £11,000 in policing time.

Highly commended: Avon and Somerset Police Volunteer Drivers

Thirty volunteers working in Bristol and Bridgwater dedicated 6,250 hours in 2024/2025, moving over 2,300 vehicles and parts, pieces of kit and equipment and conducting an estimated 700 additional tasks. These included transporting officers, evidence, and equipment, and supporting initiatives such as Community Speed Watch. Their work has significantly reduced administrative burdens, freed up hours of officer and police staff time, and improved vehicle turnaround times, contributing to both operational efficiency and community safety. The team has also been instrumental in supporting PC Dan Moulden’s Bleed Kit initiative, which has placed over 600 life-saving kits in public spaces. Through developing a rapid replenishment process, they have promptly replaced 56 kits which were used, removed or damaged, including one that was used for emergency trauma care just a day after it was restocked.

Award: The Arthur Ellis Memorial Trophy 2025 – recognising a team of special constables whose collaborative efforts have made a significant and sustained contribution to policing

Winner: Gloucestershire Police – Project Vigilant

Project Vigilant is a pioneering national initiative which exemplifies proactive policing, particularly in safeguarding people in the night time economy from sexual violence. In 2024, Gloucestershire’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit partnered with special constables, training them in surveillance and plain-clothes operations – a national first. The special constables now deploy covertly in pairs, blending into nightlife settings, while also monitoring CCTV feeds from control rooms. Working to protect vulnerable individuals, they report concerning or predatory behaviours, calling in uniformed colleagues to intervene and disrupt potential offenders before the behaviour escalates or crimes occur. Having now taken full ownership of the project, the team’s efforts have already led to early interventions and increased public reassurance during high-profile events like the Cheltenham Festival and the Christmas festive season. In addition, their professionalism, courage, leadership and adaptability have contributed to a significant step forward in integrating volunteer officers into high level policing operations.

Award: Innovation

Winner: Jay Ralph, Avon and Somerset Police

Jay’s transformative Information Technology (IT) work has redefined how operational data is captured and utilised by Avon and Somerset’s Special Constabulary. Recognising the inefficiencies caused by fragmented systems, Jay created a prototype app, which consolidated officer hours, training records, deployments, and performance indicators into a single, accessible dashboard. This improves efficiency and empowers supervisors and the Citizens in Policing Team to make more strategic, data-driven decisions. Jay has since spearheaded the training and rollout out of the app – he secured senior approval, collaborated with the IT department, and personally led the training and rollout across the Special Constabulary. His hands-on approach ensured the app met operational needs and evolved through user feedback, resulting in a tool that has significantly improved planning and visibility. The app’s success has been widely praised, with supervisors now able to quickly access critical data like training expiry dates, enhancing both efficiency and service delivery. Jay’s vision, perseverance, and commitment to improvement have made a lasting impact.

Award: Volunteer Police Cadet of the Year

Winner: Amber Loring, Dorset Police

Joining Christchurch Cadets at age 14 Amber initially struggled with self-confidence, often doubting her own ability. Responding to the validation and safe space provided by the cadet team, Amber stayed committed and attended every week. Her inner strength and determination have helped her flourish, into a confident, intelligent, and thoughtful cadet, actively participating in community events from Remembrance Day to bike tagging and her courage has been evident, not least in helping police take a knife off the street. She demonstrates leadership by guiding her squad in group activities and her kindness is recognised and respectful assertiveness appreciated. As she prepares to leave Cadets at 18, Amber stands as a shining example of what Dorset Police aims to achieve through its youth programmes – resilience, service, and personal growth.

Highly commended: Jena Hawkins, Gloucestershire Police

With over 130 volunteer hours contributed in the past year and more than 400 since joining in late 2022, Jena’s proactive involvement in over 25 community operations, including door-knocking initiatives and public engagement events, showcases her confidence and ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Even while managing school exams and recovering from an operation, Jena remained determined to attend cadet sessions, demonstrating an inspiring level of perseverance and commitment. Jena’s leadership qualities shine through her role in welcoming and integrating new cadets, where her inclusive nature and infectious humour help others feel instantly at ease. She’s a natural ambassador for her unit, regularly volunteering for duties and engaging positively with cadets across different units.

Award: Police Support Volunteer of the Year

Winner: Ashley Reay, Avon and Somerset Police

Ashley has been the driving force behind the Mendip Community Speed Watch (CSW) Network for nearly 15 years, transforming it into a vital pillar of road safety across Avon and Somerset. Under his leadership, the number of CSW schemes in Mendip has grown from just six to an impressive 37, supported by over 100 volunteers.

In the past year alone, their efforts have resulted in over 13,000 educational letters being issued to speeding drivers. Ashley personally donates 500–600 hours annually to ensure the smooth running of these schemes, and his commitment has led to over 300,000 vehicles being monitored during more than 1,000 roadside sessions. His work not only deters speeding but also empowers communities to take ownership of local safety concerns. Beyond coordination, Ashley plays a strategic role in shaping policing efforts, meeting weekly with the Speed Enforcement Unit to share data and identify priority areas, attending Parish Council meetings to promote CSW, and regularly training new volunteers—saving hundreds of PCSO hours. His dedication, leadership, and community spirit make him an exemplary figure in volunteer policing.

Award: Special Constable of the Year

Winner: Debbie Hather, Avon and Somerset Police

Special Constable Debbie Hather has made an extraordinary impact since joining Avon and

Somerset Police in June 2023, contributing an impressive 740 hours of service in just one year—all while balancing a full-time career and family life. Her rapid progression to independent patrol status and consistent presence on her team, reflect her professionalism, positivity, and deep commitment to public service. Debbie has actively supported multiple operations and specialist teams, demonstrating her versatility and dedication to tackling critical policing priorities.

Beyond her operational excellence, Debbie is a passionate advocate for inclusion and innovation. She plays a key role in the Women in Policing Special Constabulary group, helping to address long-standing issues such as female officer retention. Her powerful presentations on inclusivity, drawn from personal experience, have inspired empathy and action across the force. Debbie also helped establish the Special Constabulary Shadow Board, a pioneering initiative that bridges frontline officers with senior leadership to drive meaningful change. Through mentoring, outreach, and thought leadership, Debbie continues to shape the future of policing with compassion, courage, and vision.