Response to HMICFRS integrity inspection report

We recognise that our integrity is fundamental to the public’s trust and confidence in policing, and to our legitimacy to serve our communities.

Over the past four years, we have invested significant resources – money, technology, and some of our best people into our Professional Standards Department (PSD), Counter Corruption Unit (CCU), and Vetting.

We are grateful the recent report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) acknowledges the progress we have made and highlights other areas for improvement, which will be invaluable in our journey to becoming an outstanding police service.

Deputy Chief Constable Jon Reilly said: “We are committed to continuous improvement and welcome ongoing scrutiny. We know that maintaining integrity is a journey, not a destination, and we will not be complacent. Our communities deserve nothing less.

“Public confidence in police depends on officers and staff showing high standards of professional behaviour day in, day out. The vast majority of officers and staff dedicate their lives to keeping the public safe, but there is no place in policing for those who do not share our values.

“It is pleasing to see the report recognise we have adequate staffing arrangements in place to manage vetting demand, and we use a range of risk mitigation measures in conducting vetting checks. This helps prevent people not suitable to work in policing from joining the organisation in the first place.”

The HMICFRS’ report highlights positive steps, such as our adoption of the national sexual harassment policy, enhanced supervisor training, and clear expectations for all officers and staff to challenge and report inappropriate, criminal, and corrupt behaviour.

However, we know there is much more to do.

The report identifies areas for improvement, including vetting, upholding professional standards, and tackling potential corruption. We accept these findings with humility and determination.

We have already taken action in response to the report’s recommendations, including:

Introducing new guidance on outside business interests to prevent conflicts of interest.

Creating a new Inspector role to strengthen complaint and conduct decision-making.

Implementing detailed investigation plans and supervisory reviews for complaints and misconduct.

Increasing the size of our Counter Corruption Unit to enable more proactive work.

Enhancing quality assurance in vetting, including new forms and regular interviews for applicants where more information is needed.

Rewriting internal guidance and reducing outstanding reviews.

Establishing a cohort of Sexual Misconduct Advocates across the organisation to support internal victims, a first in UK policing.

But our commitment does not stop here. We are investing further, bringing in more resources, strategic insight, and oversight.

For example, we have appointed a chief officer to chair misconduct hearings, ensuring that those who do not meet our standards are exited from the organisation swiftly and fairly. Our legal team is being strengthened to support the efficient flow of hearings. We are growing our CCU, not just in numbers but in leadership, to ensure investigations are both effective and timely, and to foster proactive as well as reactive approaches.

We are also supporting the Police Federation with the resources needed to support colleagues through these processes, ensuring their welfare while due process is followed. External expertise, consultancy, and independent scrutiny are being used to quality assure and help us improve our work.

The HMICFRS report says: “Avon and Somerset Police uses a variety of methods to reinforce organisational learning and the standards of professional behaviour. “PSD and CCU provide training to all new police personnel. It covers topics including abuse of position for a sexual purpose and sexual harassment in the workplace. “The constabulary makes clear its expectation that all police personnel will challenge and report such behaviour.”

DCC Reilly added: “A large number of improvements have already been made since our inspection in February. While the final report has been published today, we have had regular dialogue with HMICFRS over the past eight months to help us quickly made positive changes.

“We recognise these improvements need to continue over a sustained period and look forward to welcoming the HMICFRS back in future to showcase that hard work.”

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Kathryn Stone said: “The constabulary needs to make sure that it has an effective quality assurance process to review vetting decisions. It also needs to improve the way it handles and manages complaints and allegations of misconduct.

“Despite this, it was positive to find the constabulary’s vetting unit working well with other departments to predict demand. It has taken steps to better communicate with harder-to-reach groups and has worked on its relationships with partners to identify potential corruption.”

A copy of the full report can be found on the HMICFRS website.