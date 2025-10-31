Serving Royal Marine jailed for abusing former partner

A serving Royal Marine has been jailed for 26 months for physically and psychologically abusing his former partner over multiple years.

Jayden Deakin, of Norton Fitzwarren, was found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour by a jury in August after the court heard he belittled, threatened and assaulted her.

He was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Thursday 30 October, with the judge describing him as a “coward” and a “bully” .

The 26-year-old’s offending took place over several years. The court heard he would belittle the victim and assault her, to the point she was worried he would kill her.

His offending was reported to police in November 2022 and he was arrested the following month. He was later charged following an investigation.

At Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court, in August he was found unanimously guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour by a jury. He was found not guilty of two counts of rape.

Ahead of his sentencing, the victim, herself a serving member of the Royal Navy, said she continues to be affected by the trauma caused by his behaviour. In a statement read out in court she said:

“Even though the relationship has now been over for almost three years, I still have to live with this trauma for the rest of my life and I’ve still got the scars on my hand and my arm that I have to look at every single day, they’re not going anywhere. “I want him to understand that it’s not ok to behave in this way and to bully people. I want him to know that this behaviour is wrong and that I’m doing all of this to hopefully prevent him putting anyone else through the same trauma that I’ve had to go through. “The life I lived when I was with him was not a life worth living.”

‘Persistent’ offending

Sentencing Deakin, the judge said: “Your behaviour was of a coward; as a bully. “This was persistent action over a prolonged period. This went on for years and got worse over the years.”

As well as the 26-month prison sentence, the judge also put restraining orders in place to protect the victim and her mother from Deakin.

DC Eve Tomkinson, the investigating officer, said: “Domestic abuse affects people from all walks of life, and can be perpetrated by those appearing to the outside world as respected and in positions of responsibility, whilst behaving very differently behind closed doors. “The victim in this case demonstrated extraordinary courage in speaking out. It’s a testament to her bravery and strength that a unanimous guilty verdict was reached.”