Ten arrests in North Somerset towns during shoplifting and drugs crackdown 

A local operation targeting shoplifting and drug supply resulted in 10 arrests in Portishead, Weston-super-Mare, Cleeve and Nailsea in the space of five days.

As part of ongoing efforts to tackle these issues in North Somerset communities, an increase in foot patrols and officer visibility has helped deliver more efficient police responses in key locations.

On 11 October, three prolific shoplifters were arrested and charged in Portishead for thefts from multiple stores in the area. They were all remanded into custody, appearing at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court the next day (12 October):

Jay Bovey, 33, of Portishead, was charged with seven counts of shop theft. He received an eight-week prison sentence suspended for nine months.

Sam Bovey, 37, of Portishead, was charged with five counts of shop theft. He was given conditional discharge at court.

Matthew Beaton, 31, of no fixed abode, was charged with four counts of shop theft. He was bailed for sentencing on 18 November.

Jay Bovey and Sam Bovey also received Community Protection Notices in custody.

On 15 October, officers responded to an incident at Currys on Marchfield Way, Weston-super-Mare, following a call from the public. Six people were witnessed departing in a vehicle with suspected stolen items from the store. The combined efforts of patrol units, neighbourhood policing teams and CCTV operators from North Somerset Council led to four arrests a short time later in the village of Uphill. The positive outcome was also thanks to two members of the public who generously leant officers their bicycles to assist with the pursuit. The suspects, aged 18, 17, 17 and 16 respectively, were arrested on suspicion of theft. They have been released on bail while an investigation progresses.

In the same week, two shoplifters were arrested at Tout’s convenience store in Cleeve on 14 October. Sylvia Grezlik, aged 35, of Bishopsworth, was arrested and charged with four counts of shop theft and one count of possession of a class A drug. She was remanded into custody before receiving a 10-week suspended prison sentence and a drugs rehabilitation order at Bristol Magistrates’ Court the next day (15 October). A 54-year-old man was arrested for theft, for which he received a community resolution. The suspect also failed a drugs wipe and was released under investigation while his blood is analysed in relation to a drug driving charge.

Resolving crime without going to court

There are lots of different reasons why people start offending. This is why, whenever possible and often for first-time offences, they are offered an out-of-court resolution (OOCR). These are designed to hold offenders accountable for their actions; address and resolve any loss or harm sustained by the victim or community; and engage victims in the process, bringing them meaningful justice. Regarding the above-mentioned arrest in Cleeve, a community resolution is a type of OOCR agreed informally between the victim and offender. The conditions of this resolution are not enforceable by the police but are recorded within our local crime and intelligence system for future reference.

Other operational outcomes from October include:

A Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act was carried out at a property in Locking Road, Weston-super-Mare, where a quantity of class B and C drugs and a knife were seized.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in Nailsea on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis) and released under investigation.

A suspected XL Bully was seized from a property in Weston-super-Mare. The owner has attended a voluntary interview and the dog remains in police kennels.

Inspector Lee Kerslake said: “Shop theft and drug supply are not low-level, victimless crimes. They can have a severe impact on our communities, local businesses and people’s livelihoods. “We’re prioritising these issues and ensuring the right resources are in place to problem-solve, target offenders and safeguard vulnerable children and adults caught up in crime. “We’re also delivering regular uniformed patrols in areas where issues are being reported and working closely with our council partners, including the Community Safety Team, whose work supports ours immeasurably. “Please continue to report incidents and your suspicions so we can gather intelligence and take action against those causing harm. By working together, we can make our North Somerset towns safer for residents and retailers alike.”

How to report crime and anti-social behaviour

To provide information to the police directly, you can:

call 101

complete our web form: Report | Avon and Somerset Police

visit your local police enquiry office

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will not have to attend court or speak to a police officer.

To find out more about your local neighbourhood policing team and their priority areas, you can visit this webpage for updates: Your area | Avon and Somerset Police