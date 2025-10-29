Tens of thousands of pounds seized following drug supply investigation
A man who was involved in supplying drugs in Taunton has had more than £120,000 worth of cash and assets seized.
Dawid Dankiewicz was jailed for 26 months in November 2024 after pleading guilty to 13 counts of being concerned in the supply of class C drugs and one count of possessing a class A drug.
A confiscation order of the 34-year-old’s cash and assets was granted earlier this month to the value of £120,285.79 under the Proceeds of Crime Act. This means cash belonging to Dankiewicz, and other items including a car, could be seized from him to make sure that he is unable to profit from his criminality.
Taunton Neighbourhood Policing Sgt Daryl Screech said: “Dawid Dankiewicz was jailed last autumn for several drug offences after a warrant was carried out.
“Work through our Financial investigation Unit was able to prove he had profited significantly from his criminality.
“We believe it is really important not to just be robust in putting drug dealers in prison, but making sure we follow that up with confiscation orders to ensure they cannot on release benefit from their previous illegal activities.”