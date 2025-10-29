Tens of thousands of pounds seized following drug supply investigation

A man who was involved in supplying drugs in Taunton has had more than £120,000 worth of cash and assets seized.

Dawid Dankiewicz was jailed for 26 months in November 2024 after pleading guilty to 13 counts of being concerned in the supply of class C drugs and one count of possessing a class A drug.

A confiscation order of the 34-year-old’s cash and assets was granted earlier this month to the value of £120,285.79 under the Proceeds of Crime Act. This means cash belonging to Dankiewicz, and other items including a car, could be seized from him to make sure that he is unable to profit from his criminality.