Valuable items stolen in residential burglary in Bristol

We are appealing for information as part of an ongoing investigation after valuable items were stolen in a residential burglary in Bristol.

A spare car key and jewellery, including rings and watches, were stolen from a property in Rownham Mead, Hotwells, after untidy searches were carried out in every room at around 9pm on Thursday 16 October.

Some of the rings stolen included the ashes of deceased family members and therefore have sentimental value. We remain in contact with the victim who will be offered access to any support services she might need.

We believe entry was forced through the front door and we are now appealing for any information which could lead to the identification of the suspects and recovery of the stolen items.

Anybody with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV images from the area in the moments leading up to and immediately after the incident are encouraged to contact us.

We have carried out house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries and we are now at the stage of the investigation where we are seeking the public’s support.

PS Alex Jagne, officer in the case, said: “We understand how upsetting this must have been for the victim, who we remain in contact with and who will be offered access to various support services. This incident is being taken extremely seriously, and we are now appealing for help from the public. “Police officers are actively investigating the burglary, following several lines of enquiry, and increased patrols are being carried out in the area to provide reassurance and deter further incidents. “We’d like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity immediately, and take simple steps to secure your homes and belongings, such as ensuring all doors and windows are locked, using alarms or security lights where possible, and checking on neighbours who may be more vulnerable. “We know incidents like this can be unsettling, but please be assured that your safety and peace of mind remain our priority and by looking out for one another, we can help to keep our communities safe.”

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5225291010 or complete our online appeals form. Anybody who may have been offered similar items for sale are also asked to contact us.