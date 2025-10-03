Warning as Bristol nightclubs targeted by mobile phone thieves

People across Bristol are being warned about a reported spate of thefts targeting high-value mobile phones at nightclubs across the city.

We have received more than 30 reports mobile phones have been stolen from individuals at late night venues over the weekends of September 20-21 and 27-28.

The majority of the victims are estimated to be aged in their late teens or early twenties.

A number of devices, including Samsung and iPhone models, have been taken from purses and handbags, with eleven reportedly being taken from two venues in one night.

The thefts are occurring in bars around Park Street and the Harbourside, as well as across the wider city.

PS Michael Friis, of the Bristol neighbourhood policing team, said: “We want to make people aware that a number of thieves are active in nightclubs across Bristol, as well as reinforcing the message to people to keep their property safe. “There has been a significant number of phone thefts from city nightclubs over the last two weekends, and we want people to be vigilant if they have plans to attend similar venues this weekend. “While one venue appears to be the main target, other offences have been reported at a number of other bars. “Some phones have been traced, recovered and returned to their owners and CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out, as well as proactive patrols. “We want people to be wary, to be aware of who and what is around them, and to speak to security staff or police if they have any concerns about individuals or any suspicious behaviour.”

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 5225265508, or complete our online appeals form.

Advice to protect your phone from being stolen, and how to set your phone up to help you if it gets stolen

Don’t leave your phone out of your sight, or left on a table. Thieves can grab a phone from a table in seconds.

Be aware of your surroundings and only use your mobile when it feels safe to.

When you’ve finished using it, put it away.

Set up a device tracking app to add a significant layer of protection to your phone’s security.

These allow you to:

mark your phone as stolen or lost, which can suspend payments

remotely wipe all data from your phone – take a back up before you do this

remotely lock your phone, if it is an Android device

See how to set up Find My on Apple devices, SmartThings Find on Samsung phones, and Find My Device on Google.

Set up fingerprint or facial recognition

Most smartphones support facial or fingerprint recognition.

Use these biometrics for your phone, digital wallets, and banking apps, so you can unlock your phone with your face or finger rather than a PIN.

Find and store your IMEI number