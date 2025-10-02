Witness appeal after adult grabbed child’s arm in Yeovil

We are appealing for witnesses and anybody with CCTV to come forward after an adult grabbed a child’s arm in Yeovil.

A 13-year-old girl was walking through a lane between Freedom Avenue and Burroughes Avenue when her left arm was grabbed and pulled at around 8am on Wednesday October 1.

The victim, who was able to push the suspect away, did not get a description of the suspect but believes it was a man, and did the right thing by running to a place of safety.

Yeovil neighbourhood inspector Roseanna Green said: “This victim is understandably upset by this incident, but officers are supporting her and her family, who is being offered additional support by other services, including her school. “School leaders have informed children and their parents of the incident, and we would ask people with any concerns or information about this incident to speak to police. “The incident is now under investigation and house-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out. “We would urge anybody who lives in the area to check their CCTV for anything suspicious at the time of the incident, or in the moments before or afterwards.”

Witnesses, those with information, mobile phone, dashcam and doorbell footage, are asked to call 101 quoting 5225275171, or complete our online appeals form.