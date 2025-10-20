Witness appeal after Clevedon collision

We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a collision at the Clevedon junction of the M5 on Saturday 4 October.



A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences after the collision, which involved a white Renault Master flatbed van and a white Hyundai i10 car.

At about 11.30pm, officers found the Hyundai, which had been in a collision after exiting from the southbound carriageway at junction 20. They immediately began giving first aid to the driver, a woman aged in her 80s, who was later taken to hospital where she remains.

The van was found abandoned nearby and enquiries began to identify its occupants.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in the West Midlands area on Monday 6 October on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on police bail.

Our investigation is ongoing and officers have been making CCTV and witness enquiries in the area.

We would urge anyone who has any information which could help our investigation to call 101 using the reference number 5225278941 or report it through our website at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/