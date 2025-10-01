Witness appeal after man approached girl, 11, in Lockleaze

We are carrying out enquiries after an unknown man approached an 11-year-old girl in Romney Avenue, Lockleaze, Bristol, at around 6.10pm on Monday 29 September.

The man asked the girl if she wanted to go with him and mentioned getting into a car, although no vehicle was seen. She ran home unharmed, before informing a parent who reported the incident to the police.

Insp Adam Dolling, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This is a worrying incident which is now the subject of a full investigation, and we’re also working closely with the victim’s school to make sure any necessary safeguarding measures are in place. “We’re continuing to support the victim and her family and will be revisiting them to obtain any further information about the incident and the suspect, who was described as wearing dark leggings with pockets, a dark top with its hood pulled up, who was around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He’s believed to have left the scene in the Cheswick Village direction. “Increased patrols are being carried out in the area and extensive CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are also being conducted. “We’re aware of social media posts surrounding the incident and would urge people who have information and concerns to contact police.”

Any witnesses or those with information or mobile phone, dashcam, or doorbell footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it or immediately afterwards, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 5225273838, or complete our online appeals form available on our website.