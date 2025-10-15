Witness appeal after serious collision on A39

We are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving a car and motorbike on the A39 in North East Somerset to come forward to assist with our enquiries.

A red Honda CBR collided with a grey Toyota Corolla on the southbound section of the dual-carriageway, near Marksbury, at around 1.55pm on Saturday 11 October.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 67-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injuries which were initially described as life-threatening.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening or life-changing at this stage, but he remains in hospital with serious injuries and is stable. His next of kin have been informed.

We are now appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage of the incident, or of the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to the collision, to contact us on 101 quoting 5225285617, or complete our online appeals form.