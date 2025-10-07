Witness appeal after suspected arson attack in Bath

We are appealing for witnesses to a suspected arson attack in Bath.

A window of a blue Vauxhall Corsa was reportedly forced open before an accelerant was believed to have been used to set fire to the vehicle between on Monday 7 October.

The fire service attended to put out the fire which is believed to have been started between 10pm and 10.30pm in The Oval.

Substantial damage was caused to the vehicle and the fire, which is being treated as deliberate.

Increased patrols and house-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out, but we are appealing for witnesses and those with information to come forward.

Anybody with CCTV or doorbell footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it or immediately afterwards, are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 5225280733 or complete our online appeals form.