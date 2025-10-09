Witness appeal after Warmley collision
We’re appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Warmley, South Gloucestershire this morning (9 October).
The collision, involving a white Ford Transit van and a pedestrian on Poplar Road, near the junction with Victoria Road, was reported to police by the ambulance service at 8.23am.
The pedestrian, a man aged in his 80s, has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Officers remain at the scene and have closed the road while initial investigations take place.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, should call 101 using the reference number 5225283173.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.