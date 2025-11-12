Agencies tackle organised crime as part of NCA operation

A multi-agency operation was recently carried out in Bristol to tackle organised criminality.

Avon and Somerset Police joined forces with Bristol City Council’s Trading Standards team, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, the Department for Work and Pensions and immigration officers visiting a number of cash-run businesses in Stapleton Road on Thursday 30 October.

Officers seized a quantity of drugs and arrested a suspected drug dealer during the day of action, while other agencies also conducted their own enquiries.

The work was carried out with support from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit, as part of a nationwide operation – called Op Machinize – which has been established by the National Crime Agency.

Detective Inspector Scott Chadwick said: “The public rightly expect serious organised crime to be taken seriously and it was beneficial for all agencies to work collaboratively to rid these groups from our town and city centres. “It follows an increasing number of concerns from people in the area that there were a number of businesses, particularly barber shops, that could be linked to criminality. “The positive and proactive action taken in Bristol should act as a warning to all those conducting illegal activity because we will continue to pursue those involved and look to bring them to justice. “We are grateful to all those who have come forward with information because that is vital in providing us with the necessary information to carry out pre-planned operations like this.”

Our officers arrested one person for possession with intent to supply a class B drug and seized a quantity of khat and cannabis during the operation. The man has been released under while enquiries continue.

Other agencies results included the licensing authority being notified of a premises selling alcohol without the appropriate licence and two people being dealt with for immigration matters.