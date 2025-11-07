Appeal after Bridgwater assault

We are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Bridgwater which left a man needing emergency surgery for injuries which are potentially life changing.

A man, in his late twenties, was the victim of an assault on High Street at around 10.40pm on Saturday 1 November.

The victim was taken to hospital for surgery on a fractured cheekbone and his right eye, and he may need to wear glasses for the rest of his life.

The victim described his attacker as a white man, around 6ft tall, with short dark hair, who was wearing a black jacket, a hooded top, and blue jeans.

The attack was understood to have been unprovoked and happened within a large crowd of people who gathered for Bridgwater Carnival. We remain in contact with the victim, who has been offered access to any support services he might need.

The suspect is believed to have left the scene in the direction of Angel Place, with another man who has been described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, with short blond hair who was wearing a grey coat.

The investigation continues, including CCTV enquiries with businesses in the area, but we are now appealing for any witnesses or those with information on the suspect who have yet to speak to us to come forward.