Appeal after Bridgwater assault
We are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Bridgwater which left a man needing emergency surgery for injuries which are potentially life changing.
A man, in his late twenties, was the victim of an assault on High Street at around 10.40pm on Saturday 1 November.
The victim was taken to hospital for surgery on a fractured cheekbone and his right eye, and he may need to wear glasses for the rest of his life.
The victim described his attacker as a white man, around 6ft tall, with short dark hair, who was wearing a black jacket, a hooded top, and blue jeans.
The attack was understood to have been unprovoked and happened within a large crowd of people who gathered for Bridgwater Carnival. We remain in contact with the victim, who has been offered access to any support services he might need.
The suspect is believed to have left the scene in the direction of Angel Place, with another man who has been described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, with short blond hair who was wearing a grey coat.
The investigation continues, including CCTV enquiries with businesses in the area, but we are now appealing for any witnesses or those with information on the suspect who have yet to speak to us to come forward.
DC Charlotte Couch, officer in the case, said: “This was an abhorrent incident whereby a man has been knocked to the floor and punched to the face several times, causing him significant and potentially life-changing injuries which required surgery and ongoing treatment.
“There was a significant number of people in the town for Bridgwater Carnival at the time, and we are appealing to them to help us identify the men described in this appeal.
“While we do not have information which suggests there is an ongoing threat to the public, we want to assure the community we are carrying out a thorough investigation into this incident.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225306535, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.