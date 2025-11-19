Appeal after gold jewellery theft in Cheddar

We are appealing for witnesses after gold jewellery was stolen from a home in Cheddar last month.

At around 8pm on Thursday 30 October, an unknown person entered a property in Round Oak Grove, Cheddar, and stole jewellery, including:

A gold charm bracelet with 12-15 charms, such as a small gold lamp

A gold ring with an oval opal stone

A gold engagement ring with a sapphire stone with diamond surround.

Forensic enquiries were completed on the house the following day (Friday 31 October) and we are appealing to the public who live in the area and beyond who may have footage of someone in the vicinity, have seen someone acting suspiciously or have seen the items for sale online or in a pawn shop.

If you can help, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5225304670.