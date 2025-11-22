Appeal following serious assault in St Pauls

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in St Pauls in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 22 November)

We were called at around 5.30am by the ambulance service to a report of a man who had been assaulted.

One person is currently in hospital in serious but stable condition.

A scene is in place near The Criterion in Ashley Road, in Bristol, while enquiries are being carried out.

Members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area today and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to their Neighbourhood Policing Team.

If you were in the area from 5am and witnessed anything suspicious, or have relevant footage which could aid our enquiries, call us.