Arrests made during Bristol protest
A number of people were arrested in Bristol this afternoon (29 November) during a protest at College Green.
Officers attempted to engage with protesters to explain that it was a criminal offence to express support for the Palestine Action group following its proscription by the government earlier this year.
A total of 30 people were subsequently arrested under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 on suspicion of displaying articles in support of a proscribed organisation.
One woman was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide details under the Police Reform Act 2002.
Inspector Ben Spence said: “While we will always work to enable peaceful and lawful protest, we have always made it clear that we will intervene where criminal offences are committed.
“The protest has now safely concluded and the police operation has been stood down. I’d like to thank everyone for their understanding.”