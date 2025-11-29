Arrests made during Bristol protest

A number of people were arrested in Bristol this afternoon (29 November) during a protest at College Green.

Officers attempted to engage with protesters to explain that it was a criminal offence to express support for the Palestine Action group following its proscription by the government earlier this year.

A total of 30 people were subsequently arrested under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 on suspicion of displaying articles in support of a proscribed organisation.

One woman was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide details under the Police Reform Act 2002.