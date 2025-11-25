CCTV appeal after man assaulted in Frome

We are sharing a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify in connection with an assault where a man was kicked in the head several times in Frome.

Enquiries are being carried out into the incident which was reported to have happened in Market Place at around 7.10pm on Friday 7 November.

The victim, who is in his mid-thirties, was travelling on a bus from Trowbridge to Frome with a man he met earlier that day, before an argument ensued.

When the victim got off the bus, a man is reported to have punched him to the floor, before kicking him to the head multiple times. The suspect then fled the scene.

We are now appealing for any witnesses or those who recognise the man, pictured, to contact us as we believe he may have information which could assist our enquiries. He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, estimated to be aged from early to mid-twenties, with dark hair, who is wearing a black tracksuit and white trainers.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries, including bruising and swelling, and he has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home. He has also been offered access to any support services he feels he could benefit from.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and officers spoke to witnesses at the scene, and we do not expect there to be any wider threat to the public.

Any witnesses to the incident, or those with information on the identity of the man pictured, are asked to call 101 quoting reference number 5225312467.