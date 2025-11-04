CCTV appeal after woman injured outside Bristol pub

We are issuing CCTV images of a woman we would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Bristol.

We would like to identify the woman, pictured, after an incident outside a pub in Ashley Road left another woman with a deep cut to her forehead at around 11.40pm on Thursday 16 October.

A woman, in her early 60s, was stood outside a pub and became involved in a brief verbal altercation with two members of the public who walked past.

An object has then been thrown at the woman during the incident, which is being treated as assault causing grievous bodily harm at this stage.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and she has since been discharged to carry on her recovery at home. We remain in contact with her.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and officers patrolled the area after the incident to find the suspects, but there was no trace of them.

We are now appealing to the public to help us identify the woman, pictured, who is described as white, with dark hair, of medium build, around 5ft 6ins tall, and between 30 and 40 years old.

We do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public.

Anybody who recognises the woman in the picture, or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident, are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5225291072, or complete our online appeals form.