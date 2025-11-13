CCTV appeal connected to burglary investigation in Fishponds

We are issuing an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a burglary and a series of attempted break-ins in the Fishponds area of Bristol.

An unknown offender broke into an address in Oldbury Court Road and stole two pairs of car keys and a black 2021 BMW X5 between 2am and 4am on Monday 10 November.

The other vehicle was not stolen, but officers believe the same offender was seen trying door handles to other addresses in the area between 1am and 3am on the same morning.

A separate report was made in relation to a man attempting to enter a property in College Road at around 2am on Monday. Nothing was stolen nor was any damage caused to the property, but officers are linking the incidents.

We are now appealing to members of the public to help us identify the man in the image, who is described as white, with brown eyes, who is estimated to be aged between 30 and 40, who was wearing a grey raincoat and a white/grey scarf around his face.

Neighbourhood Inspector Richard Jones said: “We are aware of concerns in the community in relation to a burglary and separate reports of door handles being tried in the area, and we are linking the incidents with the same suspect. “We understand the impact dwelling burglaries have on victims and how people can feel vulnerable in their own homes, but we remain in contact with the victim and a full investigation into the incidents is ongoing. “We are working alongside partner agencies to address any concerns residents have, which is why we are increasing reassurance patrols in the area. We encourage residents to continue reporting similar incidents, or by sharing their concerns with officers in the area. “We are carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries but are now specifically appealing to residents in the area to check their doorbell and dashcam footage from the time of the incident, and to contact us with any information they may have on the reported incidents and those involved. “We also want to remind people that most burglaries are committed by opportunist thieves, so please make sure windows and doors are secure, and items of value are concealed in a drawer or another safe place.”

Anybody with information or doorbell footage at the time which could assist our enquiries, are asked to call 101 quoting 5225314303, or complete our online appeals form.

Security advice for residents.

Secure all doors and windows – if they are not secure, neither is your property.

Exterior doors

Make sure the doors and frames are strong and are in good condition.

Fit back and front doors with a five-lever mortice deadlock – and use it.

Glass panels on or around the door are especially vulnerable, so replace them with laminated glass.

Fit a letterbox cage to stop someone reaching inside to open your night latch lock.

Check the door hinges are sturdy and secured with strong long screws. Consider using inexpensive hinge bolts to help reinforce the hinge side of a door against the use of force.

Patio doors

Patio doors and windows are often targeted by thieves, because in the past they have been easy to open.

It can be useful to get specialist advice when fitting a patio door, with security in mind.

Patio doors should have special locks fitted top and bottom unless they already have a multi-locking system.

Patio windows which are made of aluminium are often the weakest type. Modern UPVC should come with multi-point locking systems as standard.

More information is available here.