CCTV appeal following robberies from shops

Officers investigating two robberies in South Gloucestershire are appealing for the public’s help.

Just before 11pm on Halloween (31 October), two unknown males wearing masks entered the Spar in Rodway Road, Patchway, and threatened staff with a knife before stealing money from the till.

Four days later, on Tuesday 4 November, it is thought the same two people entered the Spar on Great Brier Leaze just before 8pm and took cash and cigarettes from the till.

Detectives are keen to speak to the individuals pictured as they believe the men could aid their enquiries.