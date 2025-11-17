CCTV appeal following robberies from shops
Officers investigating two robberies in South Gloucestershire are appealing for the public’s help.
Just before 11pm on Halloween (31 October), two unknown males wearing masks entered the Spar in Rodway Road, Patchway, and threatened staff with a knife before stealing money from the till.
Four days later, on Tuesday 4 November, it is thought the same two people entered the Spar on Great Brier Leaze just before 8pm and took cash and cigarettes from the till.
Detectives are keen to speak to the individuals pictured as they believe the men could aid their enquiries.
Det Insp Clare Ball, who is overseeing the two investigations, said: “We are hoping that someone may recognise some of the distinctive clothing being worn by the men in the pictures, or have been in the area at the time of the incidents and witnessed anything.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen two people acting suspiciously in the surrounding area and are asking people to check their dashcam, doorbells or CCTV for anything out of the ordinary.”
If you can help, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5225305774 (31 Oct) and 5225309252 (4 Nov).
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.