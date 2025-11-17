CCTV appeal in connection with assault in Staple Hill

We are issuing a CCTV image of three people we would like to speak to in connection with an assault in South Gloucestershire.

The victim, a man in his mid-20s, suffered a three-inch cut to the face which needed stitches during an incident which was reported at around 3.15am on Staple Hill High Street on Saturday 6 September.

The injury was reported to have been caused by a pole, and the victim has since been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at home, and we remain in contact with him.

The offences being investigated are assault causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

We would now like to speak to the two women and man pictured in connection with our enquiries. The women have been described as white, around 20 years old, with the first being slim, with brown hair, wearing dark clothing, and carrying a red pole.

The second is also described as slim, with short brown hair, who is wearing a black coat and patterned trousers. She is also carrying a pole.

The man is also described as white, around 20 years old, who is of slim build and is wearing a dark tracksuit, with the hood up, and a black rucksack.

CCTV images have been obtained, and we have also spoken to residents and businesses in the area as part of our enquiries, but the investigation is now at a stage where we are appealing for help from the public.

PC Russell, one of the officers involved in the case, said: “A man has suffered facial scarring during an awful incident which is under investigation. We are aware this may come as a concern to residents in the area, but we have not received any reports of a similar nature since. “However, we believe the people pictured may hold information relevant to our enquiries and we would appeal to anybody who recognises them to contact us.”

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 5225251433, or complete our online appeals form.