The Avon and Somerset Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) are delighted to announce the winners of this year’s Christmas Card Competition.

This year, children aged 5–11 across Avon and Somerset were invited to design festive cards for Chief Constable Sarah Crew and Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody, with the theme “Police at Christmas.” From officers patrolling in the snow to police dogs in festive gear, the entries were bursting with creativity and festive cheer.

After careful consideration, the winners are:

• Ages 5–8 category (OPCC category, chosen by Clare Moody): Betsy, aged 8 from Midsomer Norton.



• Ages 9–11 category (Avon and Somerset Police category, chosen by Chief Constable Sarah Crew): Ollie, aged 10 from Bristol.

Each winner will receive a £25 book voucher and see their artwork featured on the official Christmas cards sent by Avon and Somerset Police and the OPCC this year.

We were so impressed by the talent on display that we’re also sharing a selection of other fantastic entries online showing just how creative young artists in our communities can be.

Congratulations to all our winners and participants. Thank you for sharing your amazing artwork with us this year!