Closure order secured against Bristol property linked to disorder

A closure order has been secured against a property in Bristol after nearby residents have been subjected to months of anti-social behaviour and violent disorder.

A three-month closure order was obtained against the property in Gorham Close, Lawrence Weston, from Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 6 November.

Avon and Somerset Police worked alongside Bristol City Council, the owner of the property, to secure the order from the courts by demonstrating it has been linked to anti-social behaviour, violence, and general disorder over several months.

Children and other residents have been unable to use the communal garden due to fear of visitors to the block, violence, threats, and criminal damage.

PC Sabrina Cox, beat manager for Shirehampton, Avonmouth and Lawrence Weston, and one of the officers involved in the investigation, said: “The anti-social behaviour associated with this property has had a significant impact on the surrounding area and nearby residents, many of whom are young families. “We appreciate the courage from those who have supported the investigation as, without them, we would not have been able to secure this order. Hopefully, residents will start to see some normality returning to their lives and we will continue to support them.”

Evidence to secure the closure order under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act was gathered by PC Cox and Kelly Parsons, the Anti-Social Behaviour Manager for the police, alongside partner agencies and residents.

The closure order is now in place for three months, which could be extended, and anybody who attempts to enter the property will be committing a criminal offence.