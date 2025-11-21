‘Cruel’ man jailed for stalking four women in Bristol

A man who traumatised four women who now feel unsafe leaving their homes in Bristol has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for stalking.

Piersaverio Finizio, aged 30, of St Nicholas Road, St Pauls, was sentenced to four counts of stalking causing serious distress at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 November.

Finizio, who was convicted at trial by magistrates after pleading not guilty to the offences at the same court last month, has also been handed restraining orders not to contact the victims for the next five years and a Stalking Prevention Order, to manage his behaviour in the community once released from custody.

All four women, who were offered access to support and safeguarding services throughout the investigation, were on their own when they described being approached by Finizio on Newfoundland Way, Bond Street, and Wade Street, earlier this year.

On one occasion in the early hours of 14 February, he made comments to one victim who he told three times ‘you look lonely, I want to be your valentine’. She then fled from Newfoundland Way, while being followed by Finizio, before calling a taxi home.

During another incident, Finizio approached another separate woman on Bond Street in March and told her he would accompany her to where she was going, following her some way to her destination, before saying ‘you will be an angel soon’. This alarmed his victim before he asked several times for her telephone number.

A week later, on Newfoundland Way, he approached another woman and began making compliments to her, which made her feel uncomfortable, before he asked for her contact number.

Finizio approached the same woman again the following month and asked her if she remembered him. He held her left arm, but she pulled away and was able to escape.

He then approached a fourth woman who he kept asking for her telephone number before blocking her attempts to get passed him. Eventually, she gave him her number and within a short time, he called her twice and messaged her once.

Finizio was eventually identified through his mobile phone number his victims passed on to officers, which led to his arrest.

In a statement read out in court, one victim said: “This case has had a significant impact on my daily life and sense of safety.

“I no longer feel comfortable or at ease when leaving my home, especially in the area where I live. I am constantly on edge and am worried about being followed or approached, which has left me feeling unsafe in my own community.

“The fear and anxiety I experience have been so overwhelming.”

Another victim, who also provided a statement which was read in court, said: “Since it happened, I haven’t known peace. I’m anxious all the time. I flinch at footsteps or when someone walks too close. I scan faces in crowds, always expecting to see him again.

“That first time, he said, ‘it must be scary being a girl at night’. That sentence broke something in me. It wasn’t just cruel, it was deliberate. He knew what he was doing.”

PC Toby Downes, officer in the case, said: “This was a deeply disturbing case in which several women were targeted and made to feel unsafe in their own communities, and nobody should be made to feel like that. I want to commend their bravery in coming forward and supporting this investigation – their courage has been instrumental in securing this conviction. “Tackling violence, harassment and intimidation against women and girls remains a top priority. No one should feel unsafe walking the streets of Avon and Somerset and we are committed to identifying and bringing to justice those who engage in such predatory behaviour. “I hope this outcome provides reassurance that we take these offences extremely seriously and will continue to do all we can to protect women and girls across our communities.”

Report harassment or stalking

We would encourage anyone who thinks they are being harassed or stalked to report it to police straightaway. If you are in immediate danger call 999, otherwise you can report online, by calling 101 or visiting a police station.

If you are not ready to speak to police, please reach out for support from the National Stalking Helpline.

For more information on harassment and stalking, as well as details on other support services available to victims/survivors, visit our website.