Information ahead of protests in Bristol on 15 November

An anti-immigration protest and counter-protest will take place in the Redcliffe area of Bristol this weekend.

Our policing operation aims to enable peaceful protests to be carried out by both groups and to minimise disruption to other members of the public. Conditions are being put in place to help provide both sets of protesters an equal opportunity to protest.

Protest activity is expected to begin from around 11.30am on Saturday 15 November near the junction of Redcliff Hill and Redcliffe Parade East.

A decision has been taken to put conditions in place under Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, which will ensure they can be conducted separately because the protests are in close proximity to one another.

We would advise everyone planning to attend familiarises themselves with the map below in advance.

The conditions, which are in place from 9am to 5pm, are as follows:

Any person or groups participating in the anti-immigration protest on Saturday 15 November must remain in the designated protest zone and only enter the zone at the respective point identified on the map.

The anti-immigration protest must conclude no later than 5pm that day. Any person participating in the counter protest must not enter, try to enter, or restrict entry to the designated exclusion zone (which protesters would be allowed to enter to reach the protest zone).

Other enhanced powers have been authorised from 7am-10pm on Saturday too in the area outlined in blue on the map below:

Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 – allows officers to ask people to remove face coverings if they have reason to believe it is being worn ‘wholly or mainly’ to conceal their identity.

Section 34/35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 – a dispersal zone, giving officers additional powers to request people leave the area if they are causing – or are likely to cause – harassment, alarm or distress to other people.

Failure to comply with any of the conditions which will be in place on Saturday is a criminal offence and could lead to arrest and prosecution.

Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “The policing operation that will be held this weekend will be similar to those carried out at other demonstrations in the city since the summer.

“Peaceful protest is a fundamental part of UK society and one that must be respected by all. The conditions that have been authorised are designed to ensure anyone who wants to protest is free to do so.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear to all that we will not accept any form of hate, discrimination or violence.”

There are no pre-planned road closures, but we would like to make all motorists aware there could be a need to shut roads in that area, depending on the numbers of people who attend the protests.

If that is required, we will issue information publicly via our Facebook and X accounts on the day. We have been working with Bristol City Council in recent days on a traffic management plan, in case that situation arises.

Ch Insp Smith added: “We would urge everyone planning to attend to familiarise themselves with the maps so they know where the protest and counter-protest is permitted to take place. Officers will be on hand on the day to help anyone who is unsure.

“Failure to comply with the conditions can be an arrestable offence. By publishing the details of them in advance we are making sure everyone planning to attend is aware of them and therefore hope no arrests will be necessary.

“We want to try to limit the disruption to other members of the public as much as we possibly can, which is why we are not planning to put any road closures in at this time.

“As with any policing operation, we will be dynamic in our response, and should the need arise we may need to put a closure in place at short notice. If that is the case, we will communicate the information as soon as we possibly can to enable everyone to plan their journeys accordingly.”