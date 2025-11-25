Kerri – Humans of Avon and Somerset

“Golf has not only helped me settle into a new country but also opened doors to friendships, fun challenges, and exciting opportunities I hadn’t ever imagined.”

Despite growing up next to the fifth oldest golf course in the world – Montrose Links 1562, my friends just weren’t into golf so I only tried to hit golf balls a few times in Scotland. It wasn’t until I moved to England in 2017 that I took up the sport properly. The first place I moved to was in a rural location just two miles from a golf course, so I joined the local club to meet people in the area.

On Saturday mornings they had what was called a “club roll-up” time slot, which anyone could turn up to for a game with like-minded players. I started going regularly and it was potluck who I ended up playing with, so it was really easy to meet new people, make friends, get some exercise in the fresh air and unwind with no technology after a week at work – bliss!

The more I played at the club, the more addictive golf got. I improved my skills and became part of the amazing golf community there – the beginnings of a life enhancing hobby and an ambition to get my handicap down to single figures. It was so much harder than I ever imagined! But, the good golf shots – no matter how few you have in a game – always keep you coming back for more.

Most of you will have likely heard the phrase ‘that’s par for the course.’ This originates from golf, where ‘par’ signifies the standard number of strokes (golf shots) expected on a hole or round (full game). This saying gets used in everyday life now, to sum up when things go the way you expect. A bit ironic for golf really?

Handicaps are calculated in relation to the ‘par for the course’. Every golf club has a par rating for their course, the average being 72. This number indicates the total number of shots you’re aiming to take, to complete all 18 holes.

The women’s par at Clevedon Golf Club where I’m now a member, is 75. If you were to complete the course in 100 shots, that’s 25 more than the par for the course, therefore your handicap would be 25.

The idea is that your handicap helps you to achieve the par for the course. At the end of a round (game), you deduct your handicap number from the total number of shots you took to complete the course. It makes it an inclusive sport because you can challenge anyone to a game, then use your handicap to see whose final nett score is closest to, or lower than the par for the course number.

Each golf hole has a par rating of 3, 4 or 5, meaning that’s the number of shots you’re aiming to complete the hole in. Any more shots than par is classed as a ‘bogey’. if you’re one under par that’s classed as a ‘birdie’ and two under par is an ‘eagle’. The holy grail of a ‘hole-in-one’ speaks for itself.

I’ve had a couple of eagles but the illusive hole-in-one still evades me – although I’ve come close a couple of times. I’ve never been so glad to not get a hole-in-one at The Fairmont course in Saint Andrews (see the almost shot below) – that would have cost a fortune!

It’s traditional golf etiquette that if you score a hole-in-one – you’re expected to buy a round of drinks for everyone in the clubhouse! An unofficial rule that has become gospel among golfers. Thankfully it’s not mandatory. Some just choose to buy drinks for the group they’re playing with, whereas some put a bottle of choice on the bar in the clubhouse for players to help themselves to.

As the years progressed, more opportunities started to present themselves. Once your handicap lowers (usually below 20), you have the chance to play more competitive golf for your club’s league teams. I currently play for my club’s B team and with my handicap being cut to 14 this summer, they’re now making noises about me playing for their A team –, I’m not sure I’m ready for that yet! Having said that I’ve learned a lot playing league matches and it’s helped me to understand what to focus on, to get my handicap even lower. Long may that continue.

In 2021, I read a forcewide email asking if anyone wanted to play in the Force Golf Championship. I signed up for it, not knowing then I’d be the only female entering. The day was run by Superintendent Jay Riccio who was very welcoming, and seeing I was a bit nervous in a club house full of blokes I didn’t know, he introduced me to the three guys I’d be playing with.

The championship day consists of nine holes in the morning and 18 in the afternoon, with meals provided throughout – all for a bargain price. During the day you bond with the people you play with, getting insight into their police roles and having a laugh about the good and bad shots of the day – mine being rather more woe than wow that first day.

I’ve now played in three Force Golf Championships and been the only female participant each time. There’s a perception amongst some that misogyny is rife in golf, but from my personal experience I’m happy to say the guys I’ve played with in this championship (and in general) have always been friendly and inclusive.

England Golf set up the Women in Golf Charter in 2020, to enhance gender balance in golf. It’s still very much a male dominated sport and even though my experience of golf has been great, I’d love to see more females get involved.

I joined a working group to help my club achieve goals set out in the Women in Golf Charter. We’ve set up informal taster sessions for women and girls who want to give golf a go, where people can turn up in comfortable clothes, hit a few balls, chat with club members and sign up to a block of group lessons if they wish. As a next step we established a new and affordable academy membership option, where members can play at off-peak times and get a feel for the sport, without the expense of committing to a full membership right away.

I’m proud to say we’re starting to see good results – female representation is definitely on the up at our club, with a female Chair now on the board and increasing numbers of women signing up for the taster sessions and academy membership. We have lots more ideas to keep expanding our group of female members, so please help us with that and spread the word to anyone you think would be interested in giving golf a go.

Personal golf achievements (or luck) have come thick and fast this summer – I won three handicap championships and subsequently received a scary handicap cut. I went from 19 to 14.

First I won the best nett prize (overall score minus handicap) for the Force Golf Championship at Knowle Golf Club, with 3 back-to-back birdies – I’ll never do that again!

Must have wanted to ‘beat the boys’ really bad that day.

Then I became the women’s Nett Champion at Clevedon Golf Club, followed by qualifying for and winning the Somerset County Golf Championship. That took place at Bath Golf Club where I’d never played before. It was blowing a hoolie and had lightning-fast greens so stands as my proudest achievement – competing among the county’s best players for the championship title.

I’m a bit obsessed with the sport now because the better you get, the more you want to play. When you achieve things like a birdie or eagle, that makes you think you can pull off moves like that all the time, when the reality is oh so very different. You can play like a pro one day and an absolute beginner the next! It’s a roller coaster sport to say the least.

My goal for the future is to have a single figure handicap. I’ve had a taste and gotten close this summer, with my personal best at Clevedon being 10 over the par for the course – the equivalent of a 10-handicap player. Here’s hoping I can keep this lucky streak going!

One of the unexpected benefits of golf is having a sense of belonging. I’d not long joined Clevedon Golf Club and mentioned I was about to move house – when in a flash, three members who I barely knew offered to help me pack and move. That moment said it all, the club isn’t just about golf, it’s about community where everyone looks out for each other. Whether you need a trusted tradesperson, a buddy to play with or someone to show you the ropes, there’s always someone ready to lend a hand or point you in the right direction.

Improving my skills and helping to create a more inclusive space for women and girls in golf is truly fulfilling. I’m grateful for the sport and friends I’ve made along the way. It’s a sport for everyone and I’d highly recommend it …if you hadn’t guessed by my enthusiasm already!