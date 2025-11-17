Knife crime falls as police step up prevention education 

In the past 12 months there has been an 18 per cent reduction in recorded knife crime in Avon and Somerset.

Against this backdrop, today (17 November) is the start of Sceptre week – a national week of action where police forces unite in a co-ordinated effort to reduce knife-related violence. While the police work closely with partner agencies to tackle these issues all year round, it is an opportunity to share important prevention messaging and reinforce the profound and life-changing impact of carrying a knife.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Edgeworth, newly appointed Knife Crime Lead for Avon and Somerset Police, said: “We’ve seen in recent years how young people carrying knives has had fatal consequences, needlessly tearing families apart and increasing fear in our communities. “The latest knife crime figures suggest that our combined efforts to reduce violent crime, with partners and the public, are working. “But this is a long-term challenge – and we must not become complacent. We’ll continue focusing our resources on addressing the root causes of serious violence, from early education and intervention strategies that empower children to make safe choices, to tackling the accessibility of weapons and holding retailers to account for unlawfully selling blades to under-18s. “As a mother of teenagers, a detective and now the knife crime lead for the force, I’m determined to do all we can to prevent further harm to children and the wider community. My message to parents, carers and other responsible adults is please stay alert to where your children are outside of school, who they spend their time with, and any concerning changes in their behaviour. You can use our partner resources to speak to them openly about the consequences of carrying a knife.”

Breaking new ground with knife crime education

The majority of knife or offensive weapon offences committed by under-18s are possession offences. While only 1 in 100 young people choose to carry a knife, police and partners in education, health and social care, local authorities, community groups and non-profit organisations are committed to educating all young people of the dangers and consequences.

Avon and Somerset are leading the way in the prevention space with recent launches of powerful educational resources.

Safer Together – using creative storytelling to tackle knife violence

Safer Together is a brand-new resource developed by local community interest company Unique Voice, in partnership with Avon and Somerset Police and Crimestoppers. Born in Bristol, it has now evolved into a national resource for schools and community organisations.

At the heart of the resource is a short film created by 15 young people, exploring the impact of knife crime on their lives, their communities and their futures. In the build-up to the project, more than 600 students participated in workshops and creative sessions on the theme.

The film is accompanied by a training package for teachers, youth workers, community leaders and other professionals who work with young people, inspiring them to:

Host safe, meaningful and empathetic discussions about knife crime

Equip young people to reflect, connect and advocate for change

Signpost support services such as Crimestoppers and Fearless.

The resource is free to access here.

Krystal Keeley, Director at Unique Voice, said: “This is Bristol creativity at its best – using storytelling, empathy and collaboration to address one of the most pressing issues facing young people today. “We’ve seen first-hand the power of giving young people a platform to lead change, and now we’re proud to share this approach with communities nationwide.”

Interactive education supports safe decision-making

An interactive knife crime scenario had an exciting debut at Bristol’s Lifeskills safety education centre in March. The activity encourages Year 6 children to reflect on their decision-making in different situations and to choose the safest path in each. They also learn how and where they can seek help if they are concerned about knife crime or somebody else’s behaviour.

Since go-live, Lifeskills have welcomed more than 5,500 visitors to the scenario. In the academic year 2025/26, 11,000 visitors are expected.

The running costs of the scenario are being funded by a local partnership between Avon and Somerset Police, Avon Metals and Lifeskills. The initiative sees knives safely removed from surrender bins at police and community sites, smelted into ingots and sold commercially to raise money for this safety education, allowing children from all backgrounds to access the knife crime resource.

Retailers that fail police ‘test purchase’ operations also contribute to the scenario’s costs as part of their out-of-court resolution and training.

Blunt Truth workshops go from strength to strength

Older schoolchildren in Year 8 and above continue to engage in hour-long ‘Blunt Truth’ workshops in Bristol, South Gloucestershire, North Somerset and Wiltshire. As well as addressing the challenging topic of knife crime and its life-changing consequences, children are also taught essential first aid skills for treating a bleeding victim by healthcare professionals.

Tackling knife carrying in neighbourhoods

Alongside vital early education and prevention initiatives comes a robust neighbourhood policing response to reassure and protect the public:

Delivering high-visibility patrols to deter crime and disrupt offending

Identifying local issues, perpetrators causing harm, and vulnerable children who might need safeguarding or diversion

Conducting ‘knife sweep’ searches of open areas, such as parks and other public spaces, where intelligence suggests weapons may be stored or hidden

Engaging with young people in schools, youth clubs and community groups about the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife

Hosting pop-up information stands and events to increase public awareness and understanding.

Additional patrols are also being delivered to bolster the proactive work of neighbourhood officers. These patrols are funded by the Home Office and target areas experiencing the highest levels of anti-social behaviour and serious violence. Between May and October, the intel-led operation has led to 54 stop searches and the seizure of seven weapons.

Knife crime is preventable

Knife crime is preventable if we come together as a society to raise awareness, create safe spaces for children to voice their concerns and experiences, and make it increasingly harder for people to carry knives.

Avon and Somerset Police’s surrender bin scheme ensures bladed weapons, including old kitchen knives, don’t fall into the wrong hands and aren’t used for violent purposes, contributing to safer environments for all. Find the location of your nearest surrender bin here: Protect yourself and others from knife crime | Avon and Somerset Police

You can report the criminal use of knives and weapons via Avon and Somerset Police’s online form: Report the use of knives and weapons | Avon and Somerset Police

Alternatively, you can report your concerns 100 per cent anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers: Weapons crime | Crimestoppers