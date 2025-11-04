Man in court charged with robbery in connection with Taunton incident

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with robbery after a moped was driven into a member of the public in Taunton.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, had his mobile phone stolen during the incident in Kingston Road on Sunday 13 April. He suffered injuries which needed treatment at hospital.

A moped was seized as part of the investigation.

Ellis Bangs, of Taunton, appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (30 October).

The next hearing will be held at Taunton Crown Court on Monday 1 December.