Man in court facing theft offences

A 43-year-old man has appeared in court as part of an investigation into several vehicle break-ins.

Craig Starkey, of no fixed address, appeared at Bath Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 18 November) after being charged with seven offences, including two counts of theft from a motor vehicle and then one count each of the following:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Going equipped for theft

Attempted theft from a motor vehicle

Criminal damage

Theft from a shop

The charges relate to offences committed at Charlotte Street, Manvers Street and Avon Street car parks between 15 September and 14 November.

Starkey has been remanded into court custody and will next appear at the same court next Wednesday (26 November).