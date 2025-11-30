Man in custody after Wincanton assault

A man is in police custody after a serious assault in Wincanton this morning (30 November).

We were called at 9.28am to reports that a man had been assaulted in High Street.

Emergency services attended and the victim, a man aged in his 20s was taken to hospital with injuries that are potentially life-changing, but not life-threatening.

Officers remain at the scene where a cordon is in place to allow investigations to take place.

A 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Neighbourhood Sgt Simon Lancey said: “This incident is understandably concerning but we do believe it to be one that involved people known to each other and there is not believed to be any risk to the wider public. “Our investigation is well underway and a man was arrested earlier this afternoon while we continue to pursue all lines of enquiry. “Officers will be carrying out increase high visibility patrols in the area over the coming days and if you have any concerns then please do speak to them. “If you witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to an officer or you have any information you feel could be relevant to the investigation please contact us.”

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225336126.