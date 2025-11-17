Man jailed for 16 years for non-recent sexual offences against a child

An 86-year-old man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for non-recent sexual offences against a child in Wells.

Michael Eckersley, now of Coldstream Close, Warrington, was jailed on Tuesday 4 November at Taunton Crown Court, sitting at Worle, after he was unanimously found guilty of 14 offences following his trial which ended on the 4 September.

He was sentenced to a nine-year custodial term for the lead offence of indecent assault (oral rape) against a child, and a further five years for seven other charges of indecent assault against a child. He will serve an additional two years in prison for six counts of indecency with a child.

Eckersley’s campaign of abuse spanned several years when he lived in Wells and started in the 1980’s.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, reported the offences to another force which ensured all necessary steps were taken in relation to victim care, before the case was handed to Avon and Somerset Police in 2021.

Eckersley was voluntary interviewed on the 3 December 2021. The investigation, which has been led by a specialist officer, was complex due to the passage of time which meant that witnesses were difficult to trace but were able to recollect information from the time of the offending clearly.

The court heard how Eckersley would ‘lavish’ his victim with gifts in the hope it would ‘buy his acceptance and silence’.

However, his victim came forward and bravely reported the offences against him and has revealed his ‘anger and heartbreak’ in a victim impact statement.

The statement, which was read in court on his behalf by prosecutor Virginia Cornwall, said: “Eckersley gave me presents and gifts, however, this all came at a sickening price – sexual favours.

“For six years the abuse broke me, I had no-one to confide in, so I carried the burden silently. I became withdrawn, occasionally self-harming, unable to understand the psychological damage that was being done to me.

“I am angry, heartbroken, and finally letting out tears that I have held inside for years. As a child, I was happy and adventurous, despite a rough start.

“The last four years have brought it all back and I have had to go through it all over as it still feels like it happened yesterday.

“I am angry for the boy I was and for the life I could have had.”

DC Ben Train, officer in the case, said: “The crimes committed by Michael Eckersley represent a complete betrayal of trust and an appalling abuse of power against a young and vulnerable victim. These actions are deeply disturbing and will rightly shock and distress the community. “I want to pay tribute to the exceptional bravery and courage shown by the victim first and foremost but also the witnesses that came forward throughout this case. Coming forward to report such serious and traumatic offences, especially those that have had such a lasting impact over many years, demonstrates immense strength and resilience. “The sentence handed down to Michael Eckersley will never do justice for the physical and emotional trauma he caused to the victim over the years of abuse, but it demonstrates the seriousness that the legal system takes in such matters, no matter how long ago they occurred. “All reports of sexual abuse are treated with the utmost seriousness. Every victim will be listened to, supported, and believed. We are committed to ensuring that all survivors have access to specialist support services to support their individual needs.”

