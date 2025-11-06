Man jailed for eight years for raping teenager in hotel

A man has been jailed for eight years after being convicted of three counts of rape against a teenager.

Sam Jones, 32, who lived at Preston Road in Yeovil at the time of the offending, was jailed on Friday (31 October) at Bristol Crown Court after he was unanimously found guilty following a trial in September.

He was sentenced concurrently for three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by penetration after committing the offences in 2022.

The court heard how he took his victim, who was over 16 at the time, for a night away in a hotel where he sexually assaulted her and raped her three times.

Jones, who now lives at Church Hill, Piddlehinton, Dorset, was also handed a restraining order not to contact the victim indefinitely.

Officers have maintained contact with the victim throughout the investigation, who has been offered access to any support services she might need, and safeguarding measures have also been put in place.

In an impact statement, his victim said: “Sam has stripped me from being able to have a private relationship. I now have difficulty maintaining all relationships. I can’t trust anyone, and I can’t get that feeling out of me. “My life has been on hold for more than three years, and I now want it back. “I haven’t moved forward for myself, but only to help protect other women, especially those who have had contact with Sam. “Trying to talk about my trauma is hard and this will forever have an impact on me and cause me issues, but I’m determined to move on with my life.”

DC Ella Griffiths, one of the officers involved in the investigation, said: “We would like to thank the victim in this case who has shown incredible courage and strength in coming forward to report Jones.

“Without her bravery in speaking out and supporting this thorough investigation, convictions like this would not be possible and justice has resulted in a custodial sentence.

“Jones’ actions have had profound impact on the victim, and violence towards women and girls is not tolerated.

“Any victim of a sexual offence will be heard, believed, and supported.”

Support available for victims of sexual assault