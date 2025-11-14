Man jailed for indecent images and sexual offences involving children

A 54-year-old man has been jailed after officers discovered he has been trying to message children for a sexual purpose.

Andrew Cobb, from Monmouth Street, Bridgwater, was sentenced today (Friday 14 November) at Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Courthouse, to six years and seven months in prison. He was also made subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

The sentence comes after Cobb pleaded guilty to 15 offences including making indecent images of a child, engaging in sexual communications with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The court was told how in April 2023, Cobb had been messaging someone online who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

He was arrested in June 2023 and several of his electronic devices were seized, where officers discovered the true extent of his criminality.

The examination uncovered several persistent, manipulative conversations with at least nine children including requests for images and discussions around sexual activity.

In several cases, it was found he had initiated the conversation and sought to build trust and maintain secrecy, often framing the interactions as a private relationship or mentorship.

The court was told how Cobb had previously committed similar offences in 2011 and had been ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years, stopping in 2021 before his recent offending started.