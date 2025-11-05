Man jailed for raping teenage girl in Bristol

A 30-year-old man has been jailed for more than four years for raping a teenage girl in Bristol in 2022.

Thomas Manson, of Crediton in Devon, was unanimously found guilty at Bristol Crown court before being sentenced to 57 months in prison last week.

In a statement read out in court, the victim, who Manson met through a dating app, spoke about the long-term psychological impacts and the effect it had on her education.

Manson raped the victim in May 2022 when she was aged 19. She reported the incident to police and Manson was arrested before being charged.

Despite denying the offence, he was convicted by a jury in October before being sentenced on Friday (31 October).

In a victim personal statement, the victim, who has lifetime anonymity, said: “My A-levels suffered. I went from achieving A grades in my mocks to receiving Bs and Cs because of flashbacks and panic during exams.

“I have always dreamed of a career in corporate law, but this path requires top grades. Each time I apply for opportunities, I am forced to explain my ‘mitigating circumstances’.

“Every application reminds me of what happened, and that it continues to hold me back.”

She added: “I missed out on valuable workshops and placements at law firms because they clashed with court dates.

“While others were building their futures, I was reliving my trauma in a courtroom.”

She said his offending had made it “incredibly difficult” to form relationships and was having weekly therapy to cope with the psychological damage Manson caused.

DS Kate Hughes, of Operation Bluestone, our specialist rape and sexual offences team, praised her bravery in reporting what had happened.

She said: “I want to commend the victim for the immense bravery she has shown in coming forward to report this incident. “We fully recognise how incredibly difficult it can be to take that first step and place your trust in the police, and I hope today’s outcome gives her some sense of justice and closure. “I hope this sentence sends a clear message that we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible for such crimes before the courts, and that victims who come forward will be listened to, believed, and supported every step of the way.”

You can report rape or sexual assault, whether it is recent or non-recent by calling 101 or visiting www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/rape-and-sexual-assault/

If you are a victim of sexual assault or rape, you can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7, 365 days a year. Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org.uk for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.