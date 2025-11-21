Man jailed for robbery and theft offences

A 36-year-old man has been jailed after stealing thousands of pounds worth of tobacco from local Bristol businesses.

Jamie Doyle, of no fixed address, has been sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 17 November after pleading guilty to one count of robbery, four counts of commercial burglary and two counts of shoplifting.

He has been jailed for three years and nine months for the crimes he committed last month.

The court heard how, on 9 October at around 8.10am, Doyle entered the Co-Op on Two Mile Hill Road where he violently pushed a staff member and stole thousands of pounds worth of tobacco.

His offending continued between the 9-13 October, stealing from the same Co-Op in Two Mile Hill Road, a Tesco in Bell Hill Road and another Co-Op in Church Road.

In total, Doyle had stolen nearly £5,000 worth of tobacco, as well as more than £60 in groceries and a £30 bottle of alcohol.

He was arrested on 13 October after stealing more than £1,300 in tobacco from the Co-Op in Church Road, St Georges.