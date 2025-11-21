Man jailed for robbery and theft offences
A 36-year-old man has been jailed after stealing thousands of pounds worth of tobacco from local Bristol businesses.
Jamie Doyle, of no fixed address, has been sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 17 November after pleading guilty to one count of robbery, four counts of commercial burglary and two counts of shoplifting.
He has been jailed for three years and nine months for the crimes he committed last month.
The court heard how, on 9 October at around 8.10am, Doyle entered the Co-Op on Two Mile Hill Road where he violently pushed a staff member and stole thousands of pounds worth of tobacco.
His offending continued between the 9-13 October, stealing from the same Co-Op in Two Mile Hill Road, a Tesco in Bell Hill Road and another Co-Op in Church Road.
In total, Doyle had stolen nearly £5,000 worth of tobacco, as well as more than £60 in groceries and a £30 bottle of alcohol.
He was arrested on 13 October after stealing more than £1,300 in tobacco from the Co-Op in Church Road, St Georges.
Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Chris Wright said: “Shoplifting and theft is a crime that impacts everyone. For businesses, it is a significant financial loss. For staff members, it can be shocking and scary. For communities, it can have both financial and personal implications.
“In this case, a member of staff was harmed in Doyle’s efforts to get his tobacco fix, the alarm and disruption causing unnecessary stress to someone just trying to go about their daily job.
“Genuine customers have to suffer the burden of shop theft, with businesses being forced to hike their product prices to afford the losses caused by people like Doyle.
“New systems have recently been introduced to make it easier for retailers to share CCTV and other evidence with police. The new process supports effective reporting of shoplifting, allowing our officers to crack down on the crime and seek justice swiftly and effectively.”
Details of how to report shoplifting are available on our website.