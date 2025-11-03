Man seriously injured after he was pushed off pavement by cyclist

We are appealing for witnesses in connection with an incident where a man was seriously injured when he was pushed off a pavement by a cyclist in Worle.

The pedestrian, a man in his mid-60s, was taken to hospital with a broken hip and femur after an altercation with the unknown cyclist, in High Street, at around 6.30pm on Monday 27 October.

Officers and the ambulance service attended the scene. The victim’s injuries required surgery, and he remains in hospital recovering at this time and we are in contact with him.

The victim did not recognise the cyclist, but described him as a man, about 5ft 11ins tall, with light grey hair, who was wearing a grey sweatshirt. No further details of his description have been established at this time.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out, but we are now at the stage of appealing for help from members of the public. We have not received reports of any similar incidents.

We are now appealing for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the incident, or of the moments before or immediately afterwards, to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5225301415, or complete our online appeals form.