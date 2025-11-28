“Every child and young person has a future and every interaction you have is a positive intervention.”

My name is Andri. I’ve worked in child protection since 2024 and my journey as a child exploitation prevention officer started in 2017. My work encompasses all kinds of issues, from knife crime, modern slavery and violence against women and girls (VAWG) to child criminal exploitation (CCE), child sexual exploitation (CSE) and child sexual abuse (CSA).

It’s my job to engage the police, professional stakeholders, young people, businesses and the wider community to raise awareness of these dangers, to advise on prevention and safeguarding, and ultimately – to reduce harm to our children.

One of the main reasons why I love my job is the sheer variety and impact it has daily. Every day is different, bringing new challenges and opportunities to learn and grow.

Connecting with the community

My role involves working proactively with victims of child exploitation through outreach work, acting on police intelligence, and running awareness sessions on exploitation, trafficking and online grooming. I tailor these educational inputs for staff at schools and children’s homes, parents and schoolchildren, as well as working with faith groups and other associations like the Scouts and football clubs.

I take time building relationships with victims, to improve their trust and confidence, and speaking to members of the community, such as hotel staff and taxi drivers, whose occupations mean they may come into contact with vulnerable young people. These connections have improved intelligence, strengthened partnership working and enabled disruption of criminal activity locally.

Connecting with young people

Providing one-to-one or group support

Visiting youth centres and leading sessions on exploitation

Carrying out home visits to help build relationships between children, their families and the police

Visiting children’s homes to help build relationships with some of our more vulnerable young people, sometimes through cooking and playing board games

Putting together a conference on child exploitation and violence, tailored to young people. The aim is to provide support and information, listen to their voices, continue to address misconceptions and strengthen their relationship with the police.

Connecting with partners

Liaising and building relationships with specialist children’s homes across Avon and Somerset

Attending health safeguarding conferences and providing awareness sessions for health professionals

Working closely with local authority education departments and schools to raise awareness of exploitation and respond to issues identified

Networking with different agencies, providing advice and support on spotting the signs of exploitation and safeguarding children

Supporting the police

Assisting our investigations teams with disruption and connecting them to partner agencies

Advising neighbourhood teams on the support available to safeguard children and bring perpetrators to justice

Collaborating with the national Operation Makesafe team – this is a national initiative focused on raising awareness in the business sector of the early warning signs of child exploitation. I help co-ordinate the operation with our specialist Topaz team, who use intelligence to disrupt the criminal activities of perpetrators and protect high-risk child exploitation victims.

Why I do what I do

The most fulfilling aspect of my work is when I get disclosures from children and young people. These moments are not just part of the job – they are deeply personal and profoundly impactful. Being in a position to help them and change their lives for the better is the best feeling in the world, and it’s motivating to know that my work directly contributes to their safety, wellbeing and future opportunities.

The relationships I build with the children and young people I work with are always meaningful, and it’s a privilege to gain their trust and provide a safe space for them to open up and share their story.

These connections are at the heart of why I do what I do. Every success story, every hello I get, no matter how small, is a testament to the positive impact of our efforts.

How to report child exploitation

Children might not see themselves as victims – it’s up to all of us to work together and help put an end to this abuse.